Gurugram police to conduct real-time monitoring of guests staying at hotels

Gurugram, May 20 (PTI) Gurugram police will now conduct real-time monitoring of guests who are staying at hotels in the city, police said.

They said that the police have made it mandatory for hotel operators to register their hotels through Citizen Services on Haryana Police website and fill in the details of the guests.

According to an official statement, action will be taken against those who do not register on the website and do not fill the record of customer details after registering.

It said that after filling the details of the guests, the concerned police station will also have the record of customers staying in the hotel through Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS).

Gurugram police issued orders to all the hotel owners and operators that they should register their hotels on the website, so that the details of the customers staying in the hotel can reach the police, they added.

Gururgam Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora said,"The information filled by the hotel operators on CCTNS will be shared with the SHO of the concerned police station in real time, which will curb the cases of crimes committed while staying in the hotel and the information about the suspects will also reach the police easily.” “All hotel operators must ensure to register themselves on CCTNS and fill the customer details regularly,” he added. PTI COR NB NB