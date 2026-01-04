Gurugram police to crackdown on commuters driving on wrong side

Gurugram, Jan 4 (PTI) In a bid to curb wrong-side driving incidents, Gurugram police have announced stricter penalties, including fines and arrests, a senior traffic police officer has said.

The move follows the relaunch of a special drive against traffic violations, building on efforts started in February last year.

"Driving in the wrong direction and sudden lane changes are not only fatal for the driver himself but also for other road users," Gurugram DCP traffic Rajesh Mohan said, adding that registering FIR against commuters driving against the flow of traffic has been taken up to curb the rise in wrong-side driving cases.

Continuous awareness campaigns are also being run by Gurugram police to ensure compliance with traffic rules, he added.

In 2025, a total of 2,03,936 drivers were fined for the offence, compared to 1,82,781 fines issued in 2024, according to a Gurugram police spokesperson. PTI COR SMV SMV AMJ AMJ