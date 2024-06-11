Gurugram police use drones to crack down on illegal distillery, 7 held

Gurugram, Jun 11 (PTI) The Gurugram police used drones to locate an illegal distillery, which they busted, along with nabbing seven people and seizing 1,600 litres of raw liquor material, officials said on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted in the hilly area near Rithoj village in Sohna area and seven people, including a minor, were held, police said.

They said that 1,600 litres of raw liquor material (Laahan) and about 50 litres of raw alcohol were recovered from the spot.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhondsi police station Inspector Mahender Pathak, on Monday conducted reconnaissance using drones, the police said.

They discovered a distillery for making illegal raw liquor in the hilly area near Rithoj village and raided the site, they said. "To escape the police, the furnace was installed by the accused in a deserted area of the hill and the roads to reach the furnace were also narrow. The area was raided with drones, as a result of which Gurugram Police has achieved this success," Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhondsi police station Mahender Pathak. All the accused -- Sacche, Ganga, Manoj, Anil, Khemchand, residents of Rithoj village, Munshiram from Sahajawas village and one minor -- were held on the spot, the police said.

SHO Pathak said that all the accused will be thoroughly interrogated and the police will try to identify their other accomplices involved in the operation of this distillery.

A further probe is underway, he added.