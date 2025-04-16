Gurugram: Police yet to identify accused in flight attendant sexual assault case, hospital says it is cooperating

Gurugram, Apr 16 (PTI) The man involved in the alleged sexual assault on a flight attendant who was on a ventilator in Medanta Hospital has not been identified so far, according to police even as the upscale NCR hospital said on Wednesday that it is fully cooperating with the probe and her allegations have not been substantiated yet.

The 46-year-old woman, in her complaint, has alleged that the man carried out digital rape on her on April 6 in the hospital ICU room where two other nurses were also present, and after getting discharged on April 13, she narrated her ordeal to her husband.

The police said they are investigating all aspects and are questioning the hospital staff.

"The police team is examining the footage of the hospital's CCTV cameras and trying to identify the accused," a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

In a statement, the hospital said, "We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities.” "All relevant documents, including the hospital’s CCTV camera footage of the time period in question, have been given to the Gurugram police," Dr Sanjay Durani, Medical Superintendent of Medanta, Medicity, Gurugram said in the statement.

No allegations have been substantiated so far, he said.

According to the FIR, the woman said that she was admitted to Medanta Hospital at around 10 pm on April 5 by her husband. She was kept on a ventilator in an ICU on the second floor.

"On April 6, around 9 pm, two nurses were taking care of her. They had changed her clothes and bedsheet, then she heard a man's voice," she said.

As she was on the ventilator, she could not speak and was in a semi-conscious state, she claimed.

"...I could hear all the sounds and proceedings there. The man asked for inventory from both the nurses. The nurses started giving their details.

"Then I heard the man asking the nurse about the size of my waistband and said that he would check it himself. In the meantime, I felt that the man had put his hand under the bedsheet from my right side," she said and described how the man allegedly carried out digital rape on her in the presence of the nurses.

"After that, he covered the sheet up to my nose and asked if it was okay, I nodded," the victim said in her statement, adding she was scared and unable to move or speak at that point.

"Soon after a nurse came and asked how there was blood on the sheet while she had just changed the sheet. The other nurse said that maybe the periods have started but she was afraid and didn't tell anyone anything," the woman was quoted as saying in the FIR.

"On April, 13 the hospital discharged me in the evening and I came to the hotel with my husband. On the next day, I told it to my husband and he dialled 112 and called the police. This is very wrong that happened to me during my treatment in the hospital and I want strict action against the hospital staff," the woman said.

The woman, in her complaint, stated that she came to Gurugram for training on behalf of her company. While staying in a hotel here, her health deteriorated following a drowning incident, after which she was admitted to a private hospital for treatment and then shifted to Medanta.

Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said, "A probe is underway and we are trying to identify the accused first." Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified staff members of the hospital at Sadar police station on Monday.The victim's statement was recorded before the magistrate in the court on Monday.

"The police team is examining the footage of the hospital's CCTV cameras and trying to identify the accused. We are investigating all aspects and are questioning the hospital staff," the police spokesperson said.