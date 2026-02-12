Gurugram: Principal booked for assaulting Class 8 student, abusing his mother

Gurugram, Feb 12 (PTI) A principal of a private school was booked for allegedly assaulting a Class eight student, abusing his mother here, police said on Thursday.

However, the principal and teacher accused the student of sending messages via Instagram, police said.

An FIR was registered at Bhondsi police station, police said on Thursday.

The child's mother, a resident of Riyan enclave, Bhondsi, in her complaint, alleged that on the morning of January 28, she received a call from the school informing her that her child had been injured.

She alleged that when she reached the school, the school principal verbally abused her, the complainant said.

She further said that her son was assaulted even in her presence. The mother and son were also threatened with imprisonment.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station. A senior police officer said that a probe is underway. PTI COR SHS SHS