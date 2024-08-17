Gurugram private doctors suspend work in protest against Kolkata medic's murder

Gurugram, Aug 17 (PTI) Doctors of private hospitals in Gurugram went on a strike on Saturday in protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's Medical College and Hospital.

At the call of the Indian Medical Association-Gurugram, doctors suspended OPD and operation theatre services, an IMA official said.

Doctors, along with the members of the Lions' Club and other bodies, gathered at John Hall in the morning from where they took to the street, demanding justice for the medic.

IMA's District President Dr Ajay Sharma said that the medics will be on strike till 6 pm Sunday and only emergency services will be operational.

"The culprits must get maximum punishment as soon as possible. The central government must make a law on the 2019 draft to prevent violence against medical establishments and personnel," said Dr Suresh Vashishtha, who was part of the foot march.

IMA has urged the management and faculty of all medical colleges to ensure their safety and well-being.

During the strike, apart from emergency services, OPD, alternative OT and other services remained closed across hospitals in the district.

A postgraduate trainee woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week. Her body was found on the morning of August 9 in a bloodied state. PTI COR VN VN