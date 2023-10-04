Gurugram: Private firm employee arrested for Rs 1 crore fraud

Gurugram, Oct 4 (PTI) The Gurugram police have arrested an employee of a private company providing ticketing and customer services to Air India for allegedly committing a fraud of about Rs 1 crore by transferring the money to his own account.

The accused, identified as Roshan Mishra alias Radhe Mohan alias Raja, a native of Gopalganj district in Bihar, was arrested on Wednesday. Another accused in the case was arrested earlier.

According to the police, the manager of IGT Solutions Private Limited, which provides ticketing and customer services to Air India through a call centre, lodged a complaint that Mishra and some travel agents together have committed fraud by booking Air India tickets using his company user ID and password but not transferring the payment to the company.

"A team led by inspector Savit Kumar arrested the accused on Wednesday. The accused during interrogation revealed that during his service in company, he booked tickets for Air India and instead of depositing the money in the company's account, he transferred it to his own account fraudulently and committed a fraud of about Rs 1 crore," a senior police officer said.

Police have also recovered a mobile phone from the possession of the accused. PTI COR SMN