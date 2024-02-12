Gurugram private hospital vandalised, staff thrashed over discount on bill

Gurugram, Feb 12 (PTI) A man and his accomplices vandalised a hospital here and thrashed its security supervisor and guards after he was denied a discount on his bill, officials said on Monday.

The ruckus created by the accused forced some of the staff at the private hospital in DLF Phase 3 to lock themselves in a room to protect themselves, employees said.

Four members of the hospital staff sustained injuries in the incident and were undergoing treatment. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras of the hospital, they said.

According to manager on duty at the hospital, Pushpender Singh, the incident happened around 1.20 am on Sunday.

Singh said in his police complaint that a man and woman were arguing with billing staff at the counter near the emergency department.

Sangeeta, wife of Naveen and a resident of Nathupur village, had come to the emergency department for treatment, he said.

Singh alleged that they wanted a discount of 50 per cent for her treatment that was billed at Rs 5,667. "I explained to them that we cannot discount 50 per cent, to which Naveen said that he wanted a full discount or else he will leave with the patient,” Singh said in his complaint.

Singh said when security guard Yogender and supervisor Krishan Kumar stopped him, the man got into a scuffle with them and started hurling abuses. Later, he made calls and four of his friends came to the hospital, he said.

When his friends came, they thrashed guards Yogender, Krishan, Ashok and fireman Jyoti Prakash and Bipin Kumar, Singh said, adding that they snatched a guard’s walkie-talkie set and broke it.

The manager said he and the supervisor then locked themselves in the control room to protect themselves.

But they broke down the control room’s door and thrashed them again, Singh said in his complaint and added that subsequently the police were informed of the incident.

Pushpender Singh, Krishan Kumar, Yogender and Ashok Kumar were injured in the incident and are being treated in a hospital, police said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Naveen and others under sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (causing damage) of the IPC at DLF Phase 3 police station on Sunday.

"We are investigating the matter from all angles. The accused will be arrested as early as possible,” said Inspector Balraj Yadav, SHO of DLF Phase 3 police station. PTI COR SKY SKY