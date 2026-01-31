Gurugram: Private school operator found dead with gunshot wound on temple; suicide suspected

Gurugram, Jan 31 (PTI) A 50-year-old private school operator was found dead with a bullet wound on his head, at his residence in Gandhi Nagar area here on Saturday morning, police said.

Prima facie, it is believed the man committed suicide by shooting himself, they added.

According to the police, the deceased -- Shailendra Kumar, a native of Bihar -- had been living as a tenant in the house in Gandhi Nagar area for the past 25 years. He ran a school -- Angel Children's Academy -- in the same house. He also operated a school in Saraswati Enclave.

Police said Kumar had been estranged from his wife following certain disagreements three years ago and was living alone at the house.

After getting information, a police team reached the scene and found him seated on a chair at his schoolroom in the house, with a gunshot wound on the temple. A pistol was found lying near his feet, an official said.

The police took the pistol into custody and sent the body to the mortuary for postmortem examination, he said.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning, when a tenant living downstairs in the same house, found Kumar's body on the chair, with blood splattered around the room. He alerted the neighbours and the police, Sub-Inspector Mehar Lal, the investigating officer, said.

"Prima facie, the case appears to be a suicide. We are investigating the matter. The body has been sent to the mortuary and the family has been informed," he said.