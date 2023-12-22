Gurugram reports second case of Covid infection

Gurugram, Dec 22 (PTI) The Gurugram health department has swung into action after a second case of Covid was confirmed here on Friday, officials said.

All adequate arrangements have been made by the health department to check the spread of the disease, they said.

"The situation in the district regarding Covid is under control. All adequate arrangements have been made by the health department," said Dr Virendra Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram.

According to a health official, a 42-year-old woman tested Covid positive on Friday. The health department did not find any previous travel history of the patient.

The health department said the Covid patient, who has mild symptoms, is being treated in home isolation.

The woman was suffering from a cough and sore throat. All her family members are healthy and do not have any Covid symptoms, the official said.

The first case reported here in several months was a woman who returned from abroad, he added.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Jai Prakash Rajliwal said the district currently has two active Covid patients, both of whom are being treated in home isolation and being monitored by the health department.

The patients are also being guided on the required medication and diet, Rajliwal said.

The health department identified 87 suspected patients on Friday whose samples were taken and sent for testing, Yadav said. PTI COR RPA