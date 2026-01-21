Gurugram: Retired Navy man dies after wife holding knife 'accidentally' pierced his chest

Gurugram, Jan 21 (PTI) A 45-year-old retired Navy personnel died allegedly after a knife held by his wife, who was cutting vegetables, "accidentally" pierced his chest while she was trying to support him when he stumbled in an inebriated state in their house, police said on Wednesday.

The family initially claimed that he died of a heart attack, but doctors informed the police of the injury on his chest after the post-mortem examination, Sub Inspector Ranjit Singh said.

According to the police, the deceased, Sunil Kumar, a resident of village Nakhrola here, retired from the Indian Navy about 5 years ago and was currently employed by a private company.

He was living with his wife, Mamta and two sons, they said.

The incident occurred on January 18 when Kumar was drinking, as he walked towards the bathroom, Mamta, who was cutting vegetables and held a knife, rushed to hold him, but the knife in her hand allegedly struck him in the chest, the police said.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

An FIR under culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against Mamta at the Kherki Daula police station, they added. PTI COR APL APL