Gurugram saw 29 fires on Diwali night; no casualty

Gurugram, Oct 21 (PTI) Twenty-nine cracker-related fires, the biggest one at a scrap warehouse in Rathiwas village, were reported from different parts of the city on Diwali night, a fire officer said on Tuesday.

A blaze was reported at a photo frame showroom in the densely populated Shivpuri area of Old Gurugram. The showroom was entirely gutted, he said.

Although there were no casualties, merchandise worth lakhs went up in smoke in these incidents.

Fires were reported from the slums of Nathupur, a garden in Sector 32, a shoe warehouse in Sector 28, and a house in Sector 47. Vehicles in two areas caught fire.

The blaze in a warehouse in Rathiwas village took 20 hours to quell.

The warehouse stored old vehicles, refrigerators, air conditioners, and electronic items for dismantling.

Vehicle compressors, automobile oil, diesel, petrol, rubber, fibre, plastic and other inflammable materials stored there helped spread the fire fast.

The fire brigade deployed teams at nine places for quick response.

"On Diwali night, 29 calls related to arson were received. Most of the fires were in garbage and junk," the officer said.