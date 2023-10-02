Gurugram: Security guard attacks woman after failed rape attempt, arrested

Gurugram, Oct 2 (PTI) A security guard here was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a woman and attacking her when she resisted his attempt, police said on Monday.

He was produced in a city court on Monday and sent to judicial custody, they said.

The incident took place on September 26 at Sare Homes Society in Sector 92 here, they added.

According to the police, the accused Ganesh Kumar (25), a resident of Mandawari village in the Mahua district of Uttar Pradesh, had been working as a security guard in the society complex for the last year. The woman resided in one of the buildings of the complex.

On the day of the incident, Kumar entered the woman's house on the pretext of fixing a leakage in her gas pipe. He not only attempted to rape her but also attacked her with a sharp object when she resisted, the police said.

The woman got seriously injured and was admitted to a private hospital, they added.

To evade arrest after the incident, the accused went to his village. He was finally nabbed when he came back here on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

A sharp paper cutter was recovered from his possession which he used to attack the woman, the officer said.

An FIR was registered against the security guard at the Sector 10 A police station here.

“The accused guard was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody while further probe is underway,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police. PTI COR RPA