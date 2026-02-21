Gurugram: Seminar discusses India's edible oil security, pal oil cultivation

Gurugram, Feb 21 (PTI) A seminar here on Saturday discussed sustainable palm oil cultivation and ways to strengthen India's edible oil security, according to a press statement.

The seminar, 'Nutritional & Functional Aspects of Palm Oil,' was organised by the FARE Labs and was attended by scientists, medical experts, policymakers, academicians, and industry leaders to deliberate on the nutritional science, health implications, quality parameters, and functional applications of palm oil in India.

According to a statement, the technical sessions featured leading experts from premier institutions, including AIIMS-Delhi.

Experts from ICAR institutes elaborated on strategies to reduce import dependency through sustainable oil palm cultivation, improved planting material, and region-specific agronomic practices.

Dr S K Singh, DDG, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), emphasised the importance of scientific cultivation practices and research-driven strategies to strengthen India's edible oil security.

Dr T Mohapatra, Chairperson, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPVFRA), highlighted the need for innovation, plant variety protection, and farmer-centric approaches in oil palm expansion.