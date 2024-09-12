Gurugram: Speeding truck hits three people at KMP expressway, 2 dead

Gurugram, Sep 12 (PTI) A speeding truck hit three people while they were standing at the roadside on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, killing two of them, police said on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Mukesh, Pintu and Atul Kumar, they said.

According to the complainant, Mukesh, the incident took place between Badli and Farrukhnagar during the wee hours on Wednesday when he, Pintu and Atul were headed to Gujarat in a canter, loaded with copper, police said.

They had got down from their canter to urinate when a speeding truck hit them. While Pintu and Atul Kumar were seriously injured, Mukesh narrowly escaped, police added.

Police rushed Pintu and Atul to a hospital nearby where the doctors declared them dead, they said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Farrukhnagar police station. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem. Police are making efforts to arrest the truck driver, they added.