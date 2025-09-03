Gurugram STF arrests most wanted gangster Mainpal Badli after deportation from Cambodia

Gurugram: The Gurugram STF has arrested Haryana's most wanted gangster Mainpal Badli, who carried a reward of Rs 7 lakh, after he was deported from Cambodia to India, an STF official said.

Mainpal was detained in Cambodia about 10 days ago, and was caught by a joint team of central agencies and Gurugram STF under a secret operation. Mainpal was allegedly operating his gang from abroad for a long time, the official added.

Mainpal was released from jail on parole on August 29, 2018, after which he went abroad. Several serious cases, including that of murder, are registered against him. He is also accused of committing a murder while in jail, he added.

The Gurugram STF team will share full details regarding his arrest in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, he said.