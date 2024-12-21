Gurugram: Student sends school bomb threat e-mail to shift classes to online mode

Gurugram, Dec 21 (PTI) A 12-year-old student of a private school allegedly sent a bomb threat e-mail to the institution in an attempt to shift to online classes, police said on Saturday.

An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime (South) police station and the student was identified, they said.

According to a Gurugram police spokesperson, on December 18, a complaint was received from the authorized person of Shriram Millennium school, sector 65 regarding the school receiving a bomb threat on their email.

Investigations traced the e-mail to be of a 12-year-old boy, Station House Officer Naveen Kumar said.

During interrogation the boy revealed that he is a student of the same school and he had sent the e-mail with the intention of prompting the school to switch to online classes, the SHO said.

"He said that he had mistakenly sent the mail without understanding the gravity of his actions. The student is cooperating with the investigation and a probe is underway", the spokesperson said. PTI COR OZ OZ