Gurugram student thrashed by 20 boy-strong group outside school

Gurugram, Feb 14 (PTI) A class 11 student was allegedly assaulted by a group of boys at the gate of a private school in Sushant Lok and was sent to hospital with wounds across several places on his body, including both eyes, police said on Wednesday.

The group came in five cars and first tried to abduct the victim, police said.

The entire act was captured in a CCTV installed at the school building, they said.

The victim received multiple injuries on his body including in his eyes and is being treated at a private hospital.

Amit Dahiya, a resident of Krishna colony in Gurugram, got a call on Tuesday afternoon from his son's school, which informed him that his son had been admitted to Umkal hospital after a physical assault, said police.

"When I reached the hospital, I found that my son was in a very bad state," Dahiya said in his complaint, according to police.

He said his son told him three boys from his school with 17 others waited for him outside the school gate, and when he came out, they thrashed him.

Dahiya told police they wanted to kill his son.

"They came in five vehicles and surrounded him with the aim of forcing him inside one of the cars. The accused also hid the cars' number plates by putting stickers on them. The school staff has corroborated what happened and the entire incident is captured in CCTV," Dahiya said in his complaint, said police.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sushant Lok Police Station on Tuesday night.

"The injured student is not fit for statement but is reportedly stable. We are conducting raids to nab the suspects," said Inspector Rishikant, SHO, Sector 29 Police Station. VN VN