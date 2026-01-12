Gurugram: Suspended doctor held for posing as govt official, threatening man in false rape case

Gurugram, Dec 12 (PTI) Gurugram police arrested a suspended government doctor for allegedly cheating and threatening to implicate a property dealer in a false rape case and demanding ransom by posing as a senior official from the health department, police said on Monday.

The police also informed that they are searching for the doctor's wife.

According to a complaint filed by property dealer Rahul Yadav, a resident of Wazirabad village, a man named Tinu, who lives in Garhi Harsaru, stayed at Rahul's office during his father's treatment in 2023. During this time, Tinu's associate, Dr Krishan Kumar, also known as KK, began visiting Rahul's office frequently.

One day, KK requested Rs 10,000 from Rahul, claiming that his bank account was frozen. Rahul lent him the money, but over time, KK managed to take approximately Rs 5 to 6 lakh from him under various pretences, such as car service and other excuses, he added.

"When I asked him to return the money, he refused and claimed to be the deputy director of the health department. He also threatened me, saying he knew several women and would frame me in a false rape case. On August 12, 2023, a woman came to my office demanding money, threatening that if I did not pay, KK would take action against me. Later, she filed a rape complaint against my friend and me via email to the women's police station in Sector 51. However, when the police called her in, she did not show up," Rahul said in his complaint.

The situation escalated when, on October 24, 2025, the woman, along with KK, filed a written rape complaint against Rahul and his friend.

"My friend Tinu later informed me that KK was initially demanding Rs 7 lakh and then increased the amount to Rs 16 lakh in exchange for withdrawing the complaint. He deliberately refused to accept the money through bank transactions. Consequently, I reported the matter to the police," Rahul added in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 50 police station, leading to the arrest of Krishan Kumar from Panchkula on Sunday. The police have identified the accused as Dr Krishan Kumar Zaildar (42), a resident of Manuwas village in the Nuh district.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he is an MBBS doctor who was employed by the Haryana government but is currently suspended. He previously worked at government hospitals in Panchkula and Sector 10, Gurugram, and he had a financial transaction with Rahul Yadav. Intending to avoid repayment, he conspired with his wife to frame Rahul in a false rape case. We are currently questioning the accused and investigating the involvement of other possible individuals," the spokesperson of the Gurugram police said. PTI COR MPL MPL