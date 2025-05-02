Gurugram: Taxi driver arrested for killing live-in partner

Gurugram, May 1 (PTI) A 31-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner six months ago in Uttarakhand, Gurugram police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Mustaq Ahmed, a native of Uttarakhand, was arrested on Wednesday on the victim's sister's complaint lodged here recently at Sector 5 police station. He has been sent to a six-day police remand by a local court.

The body of the deceased, Pooja (35), was found under a bridge in Uttarakhand's Nadanna village.

According to police, Ahmed had been in a live-in relationship with Pooja, also from Uttarakhand, for two years. They had been residing in Gurugram until the latter half of 2024.

The police said Ahmed used to drive a taxi in Uttarakhand and met Pooja, a divorcee, in 2022 when he took her and her mother to a hospital for treatment in his taxi on two or three occasions.

During this time, Ahmed and Pooja developed a relationship and came to Gurugram, police said.

In Gurugram, Ahmed started driving a taxi again, and Pooja did domestic work. Both of them lived together for two years.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Ahmed, while in a relationship with Pooja, married someone else at some point last year, and Pooja learned about it in October 2024.

This led to a confrontation, with Ahmed leaving her behind in Gurugram for Uttarakhand.

Pooja followed him and went to Mushtaq's house, where they fought again. The accused's family evicted them from the house, police said.

A senior investigating officer said that to get rid of Pooja, Ahmed took her to his sister's house on November 15 last year. After staying there for a day, he took Pooja to Nadanna canal on the pretext of taking her for a walk the next day, when he murdered her with a knife.

The accused wrapped her body in a bed sheet and hid it under a bridge. After this, the officer said the accused hid in multiple places, including Karnataka.