Gurugram: Taxi stand chief held for extorting money from woman driver

Gurugram, Feb 23 (PTI) Gurugram police have arrested the president of a taxi stand for extorting money from a woman driver, officials said on Friday.

The 27-year-old woman, in her complaint, alleged that accused Yogesh extorted Rs 1,500 from her every week by putting pressure on her and threatening that if she did not pay, he would stop her taxi from coming to the taxi stand.

Yogesh Pradhan is the president of Mahabir Chowk taxi stand, police said.

"Till now I have given around Rs 72,000 to Yogesh. I am a poor woman and I cannot pay Rs 1,500 every week. He extorts money by threatening all the taxi drivers. Strict action should be taken against the accused,” she said in her complaint.

Yogesh has been arrested and an FIR was registered against him under section 384 (extortion) of the IPC at sector 14 police station on Thursday, police said.

"The accused confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody,” said Inspector Sudhir Kumar, spokesperson of Gurugram police. PTI COR NB NB