Gurugram techie Mohit Chauhan commits suicide in his room

Gurugram: A 26-year-old software engineer was found hanging in his rented room in Gurugram's Sector 17A area, police said on Tuesday.

He was an IIT-Indore alumnus working in a multinational company in the city and got engaged only a month ago.

Police were informed of what is suspected to be a suicide by his landlord when he found that there was no movement in his room on Tuesday afternoon, they said.

A police team reached the spot and sent the body to the mortuary after taking it into custody.

Mohit Chauhan, a resident of Jatauli village in Gurugram, passed out from IIT-Indore in 2017.

A senior police officer said Chauhan got engaged on June 26 and his fiancee is working in the Intelligence Bureau, he added.

"The deceased lived in a rented room in Sector 17A. When there was no movement in his room on Tuesday afternoon, the landlord informed the police," said Inspector Sajjan Singh, SHO of Sector 18 police station.

"When the police arrived, Mohit was found hanging from the fan with the help of a bedsheet. No suicide note was found in his room and his family has been informed," he added.