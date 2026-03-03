Gurugram: Teen among 2 dead as bike falls into ravine near Damdama Lake

Gurugram, Mar 3 (PTI) Two people, including a teenager, died and a man was injured after their motorcycle plunged into a ravine in the Aravalli Hills near Damdama Lake on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred when the bike lost balance while the three were returning from a temple, they said.

Police said Satpal (55), from Rithoj village, and his son Uday (16) had gone to Bada Johar temple in the Aravalli hills on the occasion of Holi.

While returning, Mundar alias Mundraj (58), a resident of Damdama, took a lift on their motorcycle.

As they approached a steep slope from the concrete road, the motorcycle lost balance, and all three fell nearly 80 feet into a ravine along with the vehicle, police said.

Uday and Mundraj died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while Satpal was seriously injured, they added.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and shifted the injured man to a hospital. The bodies were sent to the mortuary, police said.

According to police, Mundraj used to provide camel rides to tourists at Damdama Tourist Complex, while Satpal and his son worked as labourers.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway, said Inspector Sukhpal of Sohna Sadar police station. PTI COR OZ OZ