Gurugram: Thieves break car window panes, steal laptops and other gadgets worth lakhs

Gurugram, Feb 29 (PTI) Unidentified thieves fled away after stealing laptops and other gadgets worth lakhs after breaking window panes of two separate cars from DLF phase 1 area in a day, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The first incident happened while the victim was away from his car parked near DT Mega mall on Golf course road on Wednesday for some time.

"On returning back at around 8:20 pm, I saw that my rear right door window was smashed and my laptop bag which had a Apple laptop, an Ipad Pro, Samsung smart watch, Littmann Stethoscope, a wallet, Rs 3,000 cash and I-card was stolen from the car. The total amount of the theft items is around Rs 3.25 lakh", Dr Yasir Shah Khan said in his complaint.

In another similar incident, the car of one Kartik Kapoor was broken into and his laptop, wallet and ID card were stolen, police said.

Two separate FIRs were registered under relevant sections on Wednesday night, police said.

"We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the nearby area. The accused will be arrested soon", a senior police officer said. PTI COR SKY SKY