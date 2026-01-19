Gurugram: Three convicted in 2021 murder case get life sentence

Gurugram, Jan 19 (PTI) A court here has sentenced three convicts in a 2021 murder case to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine.

According to police, on October 16, 2021, the dead body of a man was found on the way to Pandala Hill area. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody which appeared to be decayed and burnt.

An FIR under sections of murder was registered at Badshahpur police station and three persons were arrested in this connection, they added.

The accused were identified as Dinesh alias Desu, Vikram alias Landi and Mahipal alias Gujjar, residents of Rampura village under Kherki Daula police station limits.

Following the arrest, the case was investigated thoroughly and all the necessary evidence and witnesses were collected against the accused and presented before court, police said.

The court of Additional Session Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan on Monday sentenced all three convicts to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on each of them, a Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR ARB ARB