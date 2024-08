Gurugram, Jul 29 (PTI) Three people were electrocuted after coming into contact with electric wires under a tree near IFFCO Chowk Metro Station here, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place late on Wednesday night following heavy rainfall in the area. The victims, employed at private companies, were on their way home from office when the incident occurred, they added. PTI COR DV OZ BHJ BHJ