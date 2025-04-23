Gurugram to get 670 MLD water supply after May 31: Haryana CM

Gurugram, Apr 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday that 670 million litres of water supply per day will be made available to residents of Gurugram after May 31. He directed officials to ensure this is achieved to prevent any inconvenience to the public during the summer season.

Additionally, 400 new electric buses will soon be deployed in the district to enhance public transportation, he said while chairing the 14th meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) here. A budget of approximately Rs 3,034.82 crore was approved in the meeting to accelerate infrastructure-related works.

While reviewing the implementation status of decisions made in the previous GMDA meeting, the chief minister directed officials to issue a fresh notice to the garbage collection company Ecogreen and take strict action, including the attachment of assets. Expressing concern over delays in rainwater harvesting initiatives, Saini pulled up the concerned officials and said that tenders should be finalised within the next 10 days, according to an official statement.

He also instructed officials to develop a plan to resolve the issue of waterlogging in villages near the Najafgarh drain. During the meeting, it was also reported that construction of the new stadium in Wazirabad has commenced and is expected to be completed by June 2026.

The CM also reviewed the progress of the proposed 700-bed hospital in Gurugram and directed officials to expedite all related processes to ensure timely execution. Similarly, he reviewed the development of the new bus stand in Gurugram.

CM Saini was also apprised of several upcoming infrastructure projects in Gurugram. Flyovers are planned to be constructed in Sectors 45, 46, 51, and 52 at an estimated cost of Rs 52 crore, with tenders expected to be invited by May 31. In addition, flyovers will be developed at the junction of Sectors 85, 86, 89, and 90, with a projected cost of Rs 59 crore.

During the meeting, the chief minister was informed that the SPR road from Vatika Chowk to NH 48 CPR will be upgraded. Also, approximately Rs 116 crore has been approved for the strengthening of the main pumping station at Dhanwapur. Tenders for this project will be invited by April 30.

Furthermore, two 100 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plants will be constructed at Chandu and Basai. Tenders worth around Rs 119 crore have also been invited to install the master stormwater drainage system in Sectors 76-80.

It was also informed that tenders had been issued for the construction of a 120 MLD sewage treatment plant in Bahrampur and a 100 MLD STP in Dhanwapur. In addition, two new 100 MLD STPs will be established in Sector 107, he added.

"To meet future demands, the existing 1,300 mm MS pipeline — spanning 11.5 km — will be replaced at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore. The old master sewer line will also be upgraded, and the city's sewerage system will be made silt-free at a cost of Rs 134 crore. Three culverts will be constructed under the Delhi-Rewari railway line on the master water supply line, on which an amount of Rs 52 crore will be spent," said CM Saini.