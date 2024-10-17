Gurugram to get smart traffic lights at 32 key junctions

Gurugram, Oct 16 (PTI) The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will install smart traffic lights, including pedestrian signal lights, at 32 junctions in sectors 58 to 115 of Gurugram, to ease traffic congestion, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The work was approved for allotment today in the Tender Allotment Committee meeting chaired by A Sreenivas, Chief Executive Officer, GMDA.

This work is being carried out under Phase 2 of the smart traffic signal project and will be executed at a cost of Rs 7.46 crore, an official said.

The period of project completion is 6 months from the date of award to the agency and the work is scheduled to start in November, he added.

According to an official statement, about 32 junctions in these sectors will be equipped with smart traffic signals to improve traffic management as well as pedestrian movement in these areas.

"A survey was conducted by the GMDA wherein 32 junctions in sectors 58-115 were identified for the installation of these smart traffic signals to ease traffic congestion and to improve the commuting experience for the public at large. The work will soon be awarded to the agency," R D Singhal, Chief General Manager, Mobility Division, said in the release.

These smart traffic signals will be equipped with Adaptive Traffic Control Systems (ATCS) for improving traffic flow in the city and reducing traffic congestion to offer ease of commute to citizens, Singhal said.

The traffic light at all locations will be fitted with a vehicle detector camera which will enable the smart signals to gauge the vehicular flow at the intersections. It will then accordingly adjust the timings of the signals and increase the duration of the green light on its own to ensure smooth flow of traffic, the release said.

The smart lights will also facilitate the creation of green corridors to accord priority to the movement of emergency vehicles. Additionally, they will also feature pedestrian signal lights to enable pedestrian safety and seamless movement at these busy junctions, it added. PTI COR RPA