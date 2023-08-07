Gurugram to host 4th G-20 Sherpa Group meet in September

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) Haryana will host the fourth meeting of the G-20 Sherpa Group in Gurugram during the first week of September, officials said on Monday.

To review the arrangements, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal held discussion with India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant through video conference, an official statement issued here said.

"Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister, the G20 is organising meetings on various subjects across the country. Gurugram has successfully hosted previous meetings of the G20's Anti-Corruption Working Group, Startup 20, and discussions on crime and security related to NFT, AI, and Metaverse, showcasing its capacity to host significant gatherings," the statement quoted Kaushal as saying.

The chief secretary directed Deputy Commissioners of Gurugram and Nuh districts to work in close coordination for the event's conduct, the release said.

Kaushal also stressed the importance of prioritising the repair and strengthening of roads in Gurugram and the beautification of the city. He said that the state government will host a dinner for the distinguished guests at the event. A grand presentation will further showcase the rich cultural heritage of Haryana, he said.

The Sherpa Group comprises representatives from the G20 member countries who regularly meet to coordinate preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled to take place later during this year.

"Member countries will have the opportunity to discuss and finalize their plans for the summit and providing a platform to showcase India's progress in various sectors," the statement said. PTI SUN RPA