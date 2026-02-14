Gurugram: Traffic curbs to be in place on Feb 15 due to Haryana CM rally

Gurugram, Feb 14 (PTI) Gurugram Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory regarding the rally of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on February 15.

For security reasons and to ease traffic, there will be a complete ban on the movement of heavy vehicles from Sohna to Tauru from 7.00 am to 2.00 pm on Sunday, they added.

"Drivers who want to go towards Sohna Tauru from Palwal road will have to use KMP via the Mumbai Expressway. Similarly, drivers who want to travel from Faridabad to Sohna-Tauru can use the Mumbai Expressway and KMP to reach their destination", the advisory read.