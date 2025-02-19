Gurugram traffic police rescues family of four after their car catches fire

Gurugram, Feb 18 (PTI) Gurugram traffic police rescued a family of four after their car caught fire at the Hero Honda Chowk flyover here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 2:50 pm when Sunil Kumar, a resident of Sikanderpur Ghosi, was on his way home in his Maruti Ignis car with his wife and two children. When they reached the flyover, the moving car suddenly caught fire.

Upon noticing the fire, Sub Inspector Ved Prakash, the zonal traffic officer on duty, along with Constable Rinku, reached the spot.

They immediately helped get all four occupants out of the vehicle. In the meantime, after receiving the alert, the fire brigade team arrived and controlled the fire, but the car was gutted in the flames, police said.

"The traffic cops of Gurugram Police fulfilled their duty by saving the lives of all four people traveling in the car. After controlling the fire, the damaged car was removed from the road with the help of a crane to prevent any inconvenience to other drivers," said a spokesperson for Gurugram police. PTI COR ARD ARD