Gurugram traffic police to install kiosks to facilitate challan payment digitally

Gurugram, Oct 10 (PTI) People will no longer require a trip to the court or traffic tower to pay challans now as Gurugram traffic police has decided to install kiosks to simplify and digitise the challan payment process. The first kiosk will be inaugurated at Ambience Mall on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, a trial kiosk machine has been installed at the city's Ambience Mall. This will mark the first time in the country that traffic challans will be paid through QR code-based kiosks. This facility will help drivers save time and expense, making the challan payment process simple and quick.

A senior traffic police officer said that when drivers enter their vehicle number or challan number through this kiosk, a QR code will appear on the machine. Scanning this QR code with a mobile phone will allow for instant payment. This system will be as user-friendly as ATM machines, which anyone can easily operate, he added.

"This kiosk will be available 24 hours a day, allowing people to pay their invoices at any time convenient for them. This feature will be especially beneficial for shoppers visiting a busy location like Ambience Mall. However, the challans sent to the court cannot be paid through this kiosk," added the officer.

"Following the success of this pilot project, similar kiosks will be installed at other key locations in the city. This initiative will not only reduce the workload of traffic police but also provide better service to citizens through digital technology," said Rajesh Mohan, DCP, traffic.