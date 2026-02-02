Gurugram: Traffic zonal officer challaned for violating motor vehicle rules

Gurugram, Feb 2 (PTI) During a surprise inspection on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic Rajesh Mohan suspended three traffic zonal officers for ignoring traffic rules and departmental orders, officials said.

The DCP also issued a challan for the car of another zonal officer due to a violation of traffic rules, they added.

According to the police, the DCP conducted a surprise inspection in the Daulatabad, Kapriwas, and New Colony areas. During the inspection, it was found that the zonal officers posted in the concerned areas were not adhering to previous directives regarding the use of body cameras while issuing challans.

Taking these violations seriously, DCP Traffic suspended the following officers immediately: ASI Suresh, Zonal Officer for Daulatabad Chowk; ASI Ramrichpal, Zonal Officer for Kapriwas Border; and ASI Satish, Zonal Officer for New Colony, police said.

Additionally, during the inspection, it was discovered that the private vehicle of Zonal Officer ASI Suresh from Daulatabad Chowk displayed a temporary number plate, despite having a valid registration. A challan was also issued for this traffic violation, officials mentioned further.

DCP Mohan emphasised that compliance with traffic rules and departmental orders is mandatory for all officers and staff.

"Negligence or indiscipline at any level will not be tolerated. This kind of surprise checks and strict action will continue in the future," he stated. PTI COR MPL MPL