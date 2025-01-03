Gurugram: Two arrested for defrauding woman on pretext of getting her job at DU

Gurugram, Jan 3 (PTI) Two men were arrested for defrauding a woman of Rs 26 lakh on the pretext of getting her a job as an assistant professor in Delhi University, police said on Friday.

The accused, Omkar Yadav (30) from Kherki Baghanki village, Grugram and Sandeep Kumar (38), a resident of Hasangarh village, Rohtak were arrested from their villages on Thursday, officials said.

According to the complaint lodged by, Ankur Rao from Dundahera village, his sister Pooja Yadav had applied for the post of Assistant Professor in Delhi University but she could not clear the interview held on October 7, 2023.

The complainant alleged that on October 15, 2023 Omkar visited his house and claimed to be acquainted with officials at higher posts in the university.

The accused told Ankur that he will get Pooja cleared in the interview and get her employed, the police said.

Later, he introduced Ankur to Sandeep Kumar who asked for Rs 35 lakh to get Pooja the job but the deal was settled for Rs 32 lakh, they added.

The complainant transferred Rs 15 lakh to Sandeep's account and Rs 5 lakh was to be given after receiving the interview e-mail, a police officer said.

Ankur alleged that they later found the duo had defrauded Pooja of Rs 26 lakhs, the officer said.

An FIR was registered at Udyog Vihar police station on Wednesday and the accused were apprehended, the police said.

"We have taken both the accused on four days' police remand and are questioning them", said a spokesperson from Gurugram police. OZ OZ