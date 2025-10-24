Gurugram: Two arrested for duping people using fake RTO website link

Gurugram, Oct 24 (PTI) Gurugram police have arrested two men from Rajasthan for allegedly defrauding people by sending them fake regional transport office (RTO) website links on WhatsApp, officials said on Friday.

Police also seized two mobile phones from their possessions. Both were produced in a city court and remanded in judicial custody.

According to police, a complaint was filed on August 27 by a man who alleged that he received a link to a fake RTO website on WhatsApp. When he clicked on it, his phone was hacked and money was transferred from his bank account.

A team from the Cyber Crime police station (East) arrested the accused from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan during investigation. They were identified as Pawan (33) and Vicky (28), residents of Alwar district, police said.

The investigation revealed that the two are graduates. Pawan runs an e-Mitra shop in Bhiwadi, and Rs 4 lakh of the defrauded amount was transferred to his bank account, they added.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that Pawan had sold his bank account to Vicky for a 10 per cent commission. Vicky then sold the same account to another person for a 20 per cent commission," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said. PTI COR OZ OZ