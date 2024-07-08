Gurugram: Two brothers convicted in 2019 murder case

Gurugram, Jul 8 (PTI) A court here on Monday convicted two brothers, including one who was a minor at the time of the crime, in a case of murder committed in 2019, police said.

The court of Additional District and Session Judge Mona Singh sentenced the minor, who was under 18 but above 16 at the time of the murder, to 20 years of imprisonment and the other accused to life imprisonment, police added.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the convict, said police.

According to the police, on September 14 in 2019, Hetram, a resident of the Jodi Khurd village, had gone to a dairy at Heli Mandi where he was stabbed to death by the workers of the dairy owner. Police arrested the duo identified as Aniket, a resident of the Gudhana village, and the teenager. Aniket was sent to judicial custody while the minor was sent to a correction home, they added.

The court sentenced Aniket to life imprisonment while the minor to 20 years of imprisonment, said police. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK