Gurugram: Two convicted for robbing cabbie at gunpoint, sentenced to 7 years in prison

Gurugram, Oct 27 (PTI) A Gurugram court on Monday convicted two persons of robbing a taxi driver of his phone, money and other belongings at gunpoint, and sentenced them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fine, police said.

The verdict was pronounced by District and Sessions Judge Vani Gopal Sharma.

According to police, a taxi driver had filed a complaint alleging that on December 15, 2023, he was stopped by three youths in Jaikampura colony area here when he went to pick up the staff of a private company. He said the accused robbed his phone, money and other valuables after holding him hostage at gunpoint. A case was registered on December 17, 2023.

Following investigation, police arrested two accused -- Ashank alias Sanki, resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Gurugram and Vicky Giri, resident of new Palam colony in Farrukhnagar. They were sent to judicial custody after being produced before the court, they said.

After a thorough investigation, police submitted a chargesheet against the two accused, producing necessary evidence and witnesses against them in court, an official said.

"On the basis of the chargesheet, the court sentenced both the accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on both the convicts," the officer added. PTI COR ARB RUK RUK