Gurugram: Two get life term in 2019 murder case

Gurugram, Apr 10 (PTI) A court on Tuesday sentenced two accused to life imprisonment for killing a man in Dharampur village here five years ago, police said.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Sunil Kumar Diwan also imposed fines on both the convicts, the police said on Wednesday. The third accused in the case was acquitted due to lack of evidence, they added.

According to the police, the victim Sachin Tyagi was found dead near Dharampur chowk on February 25, 2019. Sachin's father, Ram Avtar Tyagi, had registered an FIR at Palam Vihar Police Station here accusing Amit Dalal, a resident of New Palam Vihar, of killing his son.

Police investigations had revealed that Sachin was shot dead over an altercation with Dalal and two other accused in the case -- Rahul and Gagan -- while they were drinking alcohol.

All three accused were arrested and later sent to judicial custody, the police said.

Senior advocate Narender Kumar Jain said that after hearing both the sides, the court on Monday acquitted Gagan due to lack of evidence, while convicting Dalal and Rahul in the case.

On Tuesday, it sentenced both Dalal and Rahul to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 and Rs 50,000 on them, respectively.

Both the convicts have been sent to jail, the police said. PTI COR BHJ BHJ