Gurugram: Two held in blind murder case of 45-yr-old man

Gurugram, May 14 (PTI) Solving a blind murder case, the Gurugram police have arrested two men for the alleged murder of a 45-year-old man whose body was found near a canal here a week ago, officials said on Tuesday.

The body of the deceased, identified as Inder Sahni, was found near Chandu canal on May 7 and his family believed that he died after drowning, the police said.

However, the postmortem report revealed that Sahni had died due to strangulation, following which an FIR was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Rajendra Park police station, they said.

Investigation into the matter led the police to two suspects -- Sahdev Chaddha (26) and Dinesh (23) -- who are friends. Their car was spotted in a CCTV footage of the area from the day and time the incident took place.

The duo, both residents of Gurugram, were arrested on May 12 from Chituni village in Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

On interrogation, the accused told the police they had an argument with Sahni over swimming in the canal, following which they killed him by strangulating him with a rope.

Sahni, a native of Samastipur in Bihar and was staying with his family in Ram Vihar near Dhanwapur village here, the police said.

Sharing details about the incident, Shiv Archan Sharma, ACP (City), said, "The arrested accused are friends and while bathing in the canal they came across Sahni who did not know how to swim. Chaddha was taking a bath on the banks of the canal when Sahni asked him to take him inside the canal but he refused." "When Sahni kept forcing him repeatedly, an argument broke out between them and Chaddha's friend Dinesh killed Sahni by strangulating him with a rope and pushed him in the canal. Following this, the duo fled the spot in a car," he added.

The accused have been taken into police remand for three days and further interrogation is on, the ACP said, adding that a Maruti Swift car, two mobile phones and a rope were recovered from their possession. PTI COR RPA