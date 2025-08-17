Gurugram: Two held in connection with man's murder over money dispute

Gurugram, Aug 16 (PTI) Gurugram police on Saturday arrested two people in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 38-year-old man over a money dispute, officials said.

Police said the accused, Praveen Rana (30), of Dharm Colony in Gurugram, had a dispute with Ajay, who had borrowed Rs 30,000 from Rana.

To recover the sum, Rana, along with an accomplice, Aryan (19), of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, on Wednesday drove to Sector 113, where Tiwari worked at a private company as a pantry boy.

There, they forcibly made him sit in their car and started beating him, pressuring Tiwari to return the money.

In a bid to escape, Tiwari jumped out of the moving car and sustained injuries to his head, Gurugram police spokesperson said.

The two accused left Tiwari on the road and drove away, police said. As per the complaint filed by the victim's wife, Tiwari died at a hospital on Friday, and accordingly, a section of murder was added to the FIR.