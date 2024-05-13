Gurugram: Two men get 10 years' jail each for firing at police

Gurugram, May 13 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced two men to 10 years of imprisonment each in a case of firing at a police team in 2018 and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each, said police.
"The court of additional district and sessions judge Mona Singh on Monday sentenced both the accused to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine each of Rs 50,000," a spokesperson of Gurugram Police said.
According to police, on July 29, 2018, a team of Palam Vihar crime unit was manning a barricade on Dwarka expressway on a tip-off about two criminals.
The team saw two men approaching the barricade on a bike and as it signalled them to stop, they took a U-turn and while fleeing opened fire at the team.
One of the assailant got a bullet shot in his leg in the cross firing, police said. He was rushed to a hospital while another managed to flee, they said.
After treatment, police arrested Rajesh alias Gurga, a native of Sarai Alawardi village.
A day later, they arrested his accomplice too, who was identified as Rahul, a resident of Ashok garden in Gurugram, they said. PTI COR VN VN