Gurugram: Two men kill each other in scuffle

Gurugram, Apr 18 (PTI) Police are probing a case of double murder here after two people allegedly killed each other during a scuffle on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil (33) and Dinesh (35), police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Khandsa Village in Gurugram. A scuffle broke out between Sunil and Dinesh over some issue and soon turned violent.

Dinesh fired a gunshot at Sunil, who pushed him to the ground. He sustained serious head injuries after he fell on a rock, a senior police officer said.

Dinesh then fired another shot at Sunil and killed him on the spot, they said.

Locals rushed the two to the hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival, police said.

During the initial probe, the police found three empty bullet shells from the spot, they said.

"We have kept the bodies in the mortuary and waiting for the complaint. FIR will be registered soon and the probe is underway", Manesar Assistant Commissioner of Police Surender Singh said. PTI COR HIG HIG