Gurugram: Two rape woman after befriending her on Instagram; FIR lodged

Gurugram, Feb 19 (PTI) A woman was allegedly raped by two men here after they befriended her on Instagram, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has registered at sector 29 police station based on a complaint lodged by the woman, officials said.

The woman, a resident of Delhi, in her complaint alleged that she befriended Gajendra and Vikas around 25 days ago on Instagram, police said.

During the conversation, the two behaved politely and gained her trust, they added.

The woman's husband died due to COVID-19 and after befriending the accused she used to share her problems with them, police said citing the complaint.

Taking advantage of her situation the two lured her to Gurugram and raped her. They also threatened to kill the woman if she told anyone about the incident, they said.

Following her complaint, she was taken to a hospital for medical examination, which confirmed sexual assault a police officer said.

An FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 29 police station on Wednesday, the officer said.

He said that a probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon. PTI COR OZ OZ