Gurugram: Two sent to jail for 5 years for snatching phone

Gurugram, Nov 17 (PTI) A court here on Monday convicted two men for snatching a phone and sentenced them to five years of imprisonment, police said.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000.

According to the police, last year on April 11, the duo snatched a phone from a man near the traffic signal at Sector-17, Gurugram and fled on their motorbike.

The man lodged a complaint with the Sector-18 police station the next day. Police registered an FIR arrested Chotan alias Modi, a resident of Vaishali and Mannu Kumar from Nalanda in Bihar.

Both were sent into judicial custody after being produced before a city court, they added.

"The police collected evidence during the investigation and presented it to the court. Based on the evidence provided and witnesses, the court on Monday convicted them and sentenced them to five years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.