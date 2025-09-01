Gurugram: Two who provided weapons to criminals who attacked Fazilpuria arrested

Gurugram, Sep 1 (PTI) Two persons who allegedly provided weapons to criminals who attacked Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Fazilpuria and murdered another man, Rohit Shaukeen, have been arrested, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Sudip, a resident of Bakhtakhera village in Jind district, and Shakti, a resident of Delhi's Gopalpur. They were arrested by a crime unit team, Sector 40, on Sunday from Najafgarh in Delhi, police said.

The two were produced in a city court on Monday and were sent to two days of police remand for questioning, they said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that the weapons used by their accomplices for firing at singer Rahul Fazilpuria and murdering Rohit Shaukeen were provided by them. They are being further questioned," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

On July 14, some men opened fire at Fazipuria in Gurugram's Sector 71, but he escaped unhurt.

On August 4, Shaukeen (40), a Delhi resident who had come to Gurugram for some work, was shot dead by attackers wearing T-shirts of food delivery company Zomato and quick commerce platform Blinkit.

A man, Sunil Sardhania, claimed responsibility for both incidents. PTI COR DIV DIV