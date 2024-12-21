Gurugram: Unidentified woman's body found in drain, FIR registered

Gurugram, Dec 21 (PTI) A body of an unidentified woman was found in a drain in Sector 8 of IMT Manesar area, police said on Saturday.

The body, estimated to be of a woman aged around 25-years-old, showed no visible injury marks, they said.

It is suspected that the body was dumped in the drain nearly five days ago, as it was found in a decomposed state, the police added.

A black thread was tied around the woman's legs and neck, they said, and added that it was fished outof the drain on late Friday.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary for identification and an FIR has been registered for further investigation, sub inspector Mahender Singh said. PTI COR OZ OZ