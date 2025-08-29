Gurugram University aims for full placement, focuses on skill development

Gurugram, Aug 29 (PTI) An important meeting was held at Gurugram University under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Sanjay Kaushik on Friday to discuss measures for achieving 100 percent student placement, a spokesperson said.

The meeting focused on enhancing industry engagement during the 2025-26 academic session, designing employment-oriented curriculum and promoting skill development, the spokesperson said.

Prof Kaushik said placement coordinators and co-coordinators had been appointed at the departmental level to ensure every student secures employment. All deans and chairpersons also shared their insights based on experience, he added.

According to the statement, the university will organise campus placement drives, job fairs and career guidance programmes on a large scale, while strengthening ties with the corporate sector.

"The goal of Gurugram University is not only to provide employment to each student but also to ensure that they perform excellently in industries. For this, training, internships and industry-academic collaboration will be further strengthened," Prof Kaushik said.

Registrar Dr Sanjay Arora delivered the welcome address at the meeting.

Prof Meena Sharma, Director of the Central Placement Cell, Panjab University, who was also present, said, "The 100 percent placement target of Gurugram University is not just an aspiration but a guarantee of a bright future for students. The initiatives being taken on skill development, innovation and industry connectivity will not only provide jobs to students but also make them capable of taking leadership roles in the industrial sector." She added that understanding industry needs and staying updated was the key to achieving full placement. PTI COR APL HIG