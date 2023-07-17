Gurugram University professor held for 'sexually assaulting' female colleague: Police

Gurugram, Jul 17 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested a professor of the Gurugram University for allegedly sexually exploiting a female colleague.

Dhirender Kaushik, who was the dean of the university's pharmaceutical wing, was absconding, police said, adding that he was booked on April 29 for the alleged sexual exploitation of the female assistant professor.

Police got information that Kaushik visited the university campus on Monday afternoon. A team led by Inspector Suman Sura, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Women police station at sector 51, conducted a raid but the professor had left the campus by then. He was finally arrested while he was travelling in a car, police said.

"The accused, former dean of the Gurugram University Dhirender Kaushik, was absconding but our team managed to arrest him. The accused had filed an anticipatory bail plea in a city court, which had rejected it. We are questioning the accused and he will be produced in a city court on Tuesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic and crime against women) Virender Vij said.

According to the complaint submitted by the assistant professor to police, the accused repeatedly abused and molested her since January.

"On April 21, Kaushik came to my class and started shouting at me without there being any fault on my part. He again pressured me to bow down to his sexual desires, started putting pressure upon me and also issued a memo to me for switching my lecture timings.

"Once due to being stuck in a traffic jam, I got late by 15 minutes. Thereafter, Kaushik repeatedly tried to physically abuse me. When I threatened him that I would get a complaint lodged, he said nobody could even touch him," the complaint read.

The complainant alleged that on April 28, the accused called her to the clerks' room on the first floor without any reason and started shouting at her. He also threatened her, saying he would get her service terminated.

An FIR was registered against the accused on the basis of the complaint under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Women police station on April 29, but the accused was on the run.

The lawyer of the accused moved an anticipatory bail plea in the court on June 14, arguing that his client was implicated in a false case.

On the other hand, opposing the petition, it was argued on behalf of the prosecution that the accused tried to delete the footage of the CCTV camera installed on the university campus.

After hearing both sides, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the accused. PTI COR RC