Gurugram University student kidnapped by three youths, released after around seven hours

Gurugram, Sep 5 (PTI) A B.Tech second-year student of the Gurugram University was allegedly kidnapped by three youths in an SUV who forcibly withdrew Rs 1.87 lakh from his account, police said on Thursday.

The accused held the B.Tech student captive in their SUV for around seven hours and took him to Delhi where they sold the victim's Kawasaki Z 900 bike for Rs 5.80 lakh and robbed the money from him, they said.

The accused fled after throwing him on the roadside in Sector 56 here, police said.

An FIR was registered following the complaint against three accused under relevant sections of the BNS at Sector 56 Police Station on Thursday, they said.

The incident took place on August 28 in the PG of the victim identified as Athrava, a resident of Agra chowk, Palawal, police said.

Athrava lives in a PG in Sector 55 here, they said.

The victim was scared after the incident and finally he told his cousin Mohit about it who took him to the nearest police station.

According to the complaint filed by Athrava, the accused Bhanu, Tilak and Gaurav had met him in Sector 80 through his friend Pankaj.

The three youths are bullies and consume drugs. On August 28, accused Tilak asked for Athrava's location through WhatsApp call. He told him that he was in his PG room and around 4.15 pm, all three reached there and kidnapped him in their SUV.

Athrava said that they snatched his mobile phone while threatening to kill him and made four transactions of Rs 1.7 lakh from his UPI account.

The complainant added that the accused Tilak and Gaurav held him captive in their SUV and Bhanu went to his room from where he took out his laptop, i-Pad, PlayStation watch, Airpods and power bank and kept it in the car.

Bhanu also took out the keys of his Kawasaki Z 900 bike from his pocket and left with his bike.

The two others along with him reached the showroom in Delhi's Naraina in their car.

"They kept me captive in their car and talked to showroom owner Majid through his mobile number. All three forcibly made Majid call me on my phone and asked me to sell the bike which I had bought for Rs 8.50 lakh but the dealer Majid bought the bike for Rs 5.80 lakh. Bhanu got Rs 5 lakh in cash from the dealer and Rs 80,000 were transferred in his account," said Athrava in his complaint.

"The accused also withdrew Rs 80,000 from my account. From 4.15 pm to 11 pm, they held me captive in their car and threatened to kill me. They later fled after throwing me from the car in Sector 56 area," he added.

A senior police officer said that they are conducting raids to nab the accused. PTI COR AS AS