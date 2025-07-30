Gurugram: Video of Husky attacking woman prompts livid netizens to demand action against pet owner

Gurugram, Jul 30 (PTI) A video of a Gurugram woman being attacked by a pet Husky who mauled her hand while passersby struggled to pull the animal off her went viral, sparking a debate on the need for stricter legal action against pet owners who fail to control their dogs. The incident occurred on Sunday evening in the central park residential society, located on the Golf Course road in Gurugram.

In the video, a woman can be seen on a walk when the dog, still on a leash, pounces on her and latches onto her hand and refuses to let go while she flails in agony as locals jump in to try and detach the animal's jaw from her hand.

A senior police officer stated that no formal complaint has been filed yet. However, he assured that if the victim submits a complaint, appropriate action will be taken against the dog's owner.

Meanwhile, the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of the society has not issued any statements regarding the incident. When contacted, a former RWA member declined to comment on the matter.

As the video circulated widely on social media, it provoked significant outrage, with many netizens condemning the incident and criticising the woman, who had taken the dog for a walk, for her inability to control the pet.

Numerous questions arose, including how a large, foreign breed like the Husky could be allowed to walk in a public area without a muzzle. Many also expressed concerns over the increasing popularity of breeds like Husky, despite India's climate and urban lifestyle being unsuitable for them.

This incident has further fuelled ongoing debates about the need for regulations on pet ownership in residential areas.

There have been previous instances of dog attacks in Gurugram. Last month, a pitbull attacked a cab driver in Sector 29, leading to an FIR being registered against the dog's owner. In February, a dog owner was booked after the individual's pitbull bit a two-year-old boy and his aunt in Sector 5 According to data from the health department, thousands of dog-bite cases are reported each year in Gurugram, with many victims suffering serious injuries.

Soon after the video went viral, several posts on X went up demanding stricter pet laws and increased accountability from owners.

Recently, the Supreme Court initiated proceedings on its motion (suo motu) over the growing menace of stray dog attacks and the resulting fatalities, flagging the situation as "alarming and disturbing". PTI COR MPL MPL